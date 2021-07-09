Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,376,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,665 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 2.49% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $49,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,974,000 after purchasing an additional 132,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $31.93 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

