Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

CNC opened at $72.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Centene has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Centene by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 28.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Centene by 35.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

