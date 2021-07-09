Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Evergy’s FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG stock opened at $61.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. Evergy has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.36.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.