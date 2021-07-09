Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,758 ($22.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of STB traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,030 ($13.46). The company had a trading volume of 6,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,845. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,120.15. Secure Trust Bank has a one year low of GBX 524.93 ($6.86) and a one year high of GBX 1,265 ($16.53). The company has a market cap of £191.97 million and a P/E ratio of 12.09.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

