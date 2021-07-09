SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.38.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEIC opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $64.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.55.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 68.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.