Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 21,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 421,046 shares.The stock last traded at $5.58 and had previously closed at $5.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

