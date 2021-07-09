Senator Investment Group LP Decreases Holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

Senator Investment Group LP reduced its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,600 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPGY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 47.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. 49.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPGY opened at $13.25 on Friday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.19.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

