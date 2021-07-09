Senator Investment Group LP Purchases 125,000 Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)

Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.72% of Reinvent Technology Partners worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTP opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96. Reinvent Technology Partners has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

