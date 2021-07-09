Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $65.80 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $65.80 million and approximately $84.48 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 78.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00044477 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019512 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007571 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002961 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

