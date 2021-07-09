SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,740 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 58.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,296,000 after buying an additional 4,244,530 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,810,000 after buying an additional 37,796 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $55,395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Flowserve by 18.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,891,000 after buying an additional 219,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,220,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,960,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

FLS stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLS. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

