SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 20,830 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 63.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,830 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLKB. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,402,000 after acquiring an additional 929,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $39,222,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Blackbaud by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,507,000 after buying an additional 306,738 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth $12,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

BLKB opened at $74.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.86 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.86.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. Blackbaud’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,433 shares in the company, valued at $9,782,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,622 shares of company stock worth $1,720,876 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

