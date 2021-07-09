SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,282 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 11,135.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 148,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 147,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $28.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.