SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $787,000 Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QGEN opened at $50.40 on Friday. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QGEN shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.04.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

