Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of SHV remained flat at $$110.49 during trading hours on Friday. 43,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,916. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

