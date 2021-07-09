Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Has $535,000 Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC cut its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $44.34. The stock had a trading volume of 38,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,502. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The company had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

