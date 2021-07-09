Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Has $788,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $6,522,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 13,669 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 35,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $410.87. 45,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,704,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $387.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $406.18. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $287.10 and a 52 week high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In related news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.22.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

