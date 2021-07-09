Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Sells 1,670 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC cut its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 184,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 19,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,173. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

