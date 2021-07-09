Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €179.00 by Warburg Research

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €179.00 ($210.59) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €199.00 ($234.12).

SAE stock opened at €133.00 ($156.47) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -113.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €157.29. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €115.40 ($135.76) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

