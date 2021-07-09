Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €199.00 ($234.12).

SAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SAE stock traded up €0.50 ($0.59) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €133.00 ($156.47). The company had a trading volume of 193,231 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is €157.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €115.40 ($135.76) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -114.07.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

