ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Shares Gap Up to $47.00

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.00, but opened at $48.95. ShotSpotter shares last traded at $48.95, with a volume of 19 shares changing hands.

SSTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ShotSpotter currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

The firm has a market cap of $571.74 million, a PE ratio of 427.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Equities analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $124,463.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,139 shares of company stock worth $163,860. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 133.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 23.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ShotSpotter in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 27.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

