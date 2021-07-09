SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Shares Down 1.6%

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 93 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 93 ($1.22). Approximately 30,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 437,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.50 ($1.23).

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRC. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.20) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £260.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.90.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

