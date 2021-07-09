Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,050 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,050 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.3% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,359.1% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,794. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $49.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

