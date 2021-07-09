Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,290 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.0% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,120 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,370 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,366,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,101,000 after acquiring an additional 68,422 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,084,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,891,000 after acquiring an additional 550,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,146,000 after acquiring an additional 419,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.79. The company had a trading volume of 691,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,233,990. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.67. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

