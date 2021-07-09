Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 26,559 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,332,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 47,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,212. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.99.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

