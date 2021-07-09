Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Shares Gap Up to $28.54

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.54, but opened at $35.69. Silverback Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.69, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.03 million and a PE ratio of -2.51.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBTX. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

