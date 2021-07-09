Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, "Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York."

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

