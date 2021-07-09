Simplify Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.5% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $360.74. 1,305,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,852,292. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $251.32 and a 1-year high of $362.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $338.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.