SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $114.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.00 and a beta of 0.56. SiTime has a one year low of $44.87 and a one year high of $151.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.96.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SiTime will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $295,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $1,943,797.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,236 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth $75,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth $136,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth $212,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

