SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

SLRC has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.85. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $794.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%. On average, research analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 47.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

