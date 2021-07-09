Small Love Potion Reaches Market Capitalization of $80.93 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000612 BTC on major exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $80.93 million and $54.38 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded 51.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Small Love Potion

SLP is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

