SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays started coverage on SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global stock opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.97 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $329,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $101,689,172 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in SMART Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.