SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Research analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of CWYUF stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $157.02 million for the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

