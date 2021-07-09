Smartlands Network (SLT) Market Cap Reaches $22.77 Million

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last seven days, Smartlands Network has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be purchased for about $4.46 or 0.00013333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $22.77 million and approximately $37,551.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smartlands Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00055111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.79 or 0.00898382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

SLT is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartlands Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartlands Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartlands Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.