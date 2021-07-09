Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz Sells 4,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Arntz sold 7,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $503,230.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Michael Arntz sold 15,521 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $982,789.72.

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael Arntz sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.86, for a total transaction of $486,450.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -72.88 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Smartsheet by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Smartsheet by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

