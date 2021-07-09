SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

SDC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital cut SmileDirectClub from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.78.

SDC opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.65. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,007.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,632 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 595,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 269,495 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 376.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

