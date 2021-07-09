Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 18,512 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $4,351,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 46,280 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $11,472,349.20.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $250.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.57. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.87.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 272.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Snowflake by 239.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Snowflake by 96.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266,942 shares during the period. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 139.3% in the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,728 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $349,652,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

