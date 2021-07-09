Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $540,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) will post $540,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Soligenix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the lowest is $270,000.00. Soligenix posted sales of $500,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soligenix will report full year sales of $1.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 million to $2.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.13 million, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $4.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Soligenix.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 818.95% and a negative return on equity of 145.29%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Soligenix from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Soligenix by 48.7% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Soligenix in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Soligenix in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Soligenix by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Soligenix in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNGX stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.30. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.99.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

