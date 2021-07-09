Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) was down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.39. Approximately 33,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,058,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

