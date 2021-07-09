Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has $55.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $57.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.42.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper stock opened at $62.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $39.93 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.93%.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 14,117.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,331,000 after purchasing an additional 738,188 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,858,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,160,000 after purchasing an additional 671,048 shares during the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.