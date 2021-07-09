Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $61.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LUV opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.11.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.