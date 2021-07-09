SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to announce sales of $136.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.00 million. SP Plus reported sales of $93.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $604.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $597.00 million to $612.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $713.34 million, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $770.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

SP opened at $29.32 on Friday. SP Plus has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $6,486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 2,232.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 191,531 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 18.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 961,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,518,000 after acquiring an additional 151,389 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 21.3% during the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 849,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,852,000 after purchasing an additional 149,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 39.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 277,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 78,184 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

