SparkPoint Fuel Trading Up 6.5% Over Last Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 9th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $286.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0680 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00046656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00122016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00164526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,312.41 or 0.99744838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.73 or 0.00945379 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.