Spectrecoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00063182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00037227 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00269378 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000521 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00037206 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

