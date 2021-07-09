Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectris has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of SEPJF stock opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. Spectris has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $49.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.00.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

