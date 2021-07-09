Sphera Funds Management LTD. Invests $1.61 Million in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.20% of Merus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merus in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Merus by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Merus during the first quarter worth $3,656,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 210.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 52,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 5.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,084,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,430,000 after buying an additional 147,459 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.61. Merus has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $31.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.58.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. The company had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

MRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

