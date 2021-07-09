Sphera Funds Management LTD. Invests $242,000 in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRSA. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,552,000. Institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRSA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.88. 7,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $12.29.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

