Sphera Funds Management LTD. Invests $674,000 in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.17% of Landos Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LABP. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LABP stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,311. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). On average, equities research analysts predict that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

