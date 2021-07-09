Sphera Funds Management LTD. Makes New Investment in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $411,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Falcon Capital Acquisition alerts:

FCAC traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $7.43. 1,296,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,326. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.