Sphera Funds Management LTD. Purchases New Stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder William P. Foley II bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $998,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WPF opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.14. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $14.51.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Company Profile

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

