Sphera Funds Management LTD. Takes $1.48 Million Position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000.

Get Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit alerts:

Shares of ARKIU stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.